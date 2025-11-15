Blue Line Tensions: Controversial Wall Construction Raises Sovereignty Questions

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has called for the removal of a controversial wall constructed by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), which allegedly encroaches several meters into Lebanese territory, according to a recent survey. The wall's presence over the Blue Line, a demarcation by the U.N. separating Lebanon from Israel, has raised concerns among Lebanese officials and citizens as more than 4,000 square meters of land have become inaccessible.

Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for the U.N., explained that additional sections of the wall have crossed the Blue Line, particularly near Yaroun in Lebanon's southeast. The presence of the Israeli-built structure constitutes a violation of U.N. Security Council resolution 1701 and infringes on Lebanese sovereignty, as stated by UNIFIL.

However, Israel's military spokesperson denies any Blue Line violation, asserting the project's security-oriented nature begun in 2022 as a response to wartime lessons. UNIFIL, active since 1978, remains positioned in the region with over 10,000 troops and continues to monitor developments closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)