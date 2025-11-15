Blue Line Tensions: Controversial Wall Construction Raises Sovereignty Questions
A U.N. survey revealed an Israeli-built concrete wall encroaching on Lebanese territory over the Blue Line, sparking controversy and diplomatic tension. While UNIFIL calls for its removal, citing violations of Lebanon's sovereignty, Israel refutes claims of territorial breach, emphasizing security intentions.
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has called for the removal of a controversial wall constructed by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), which allegedly encroaches several meters into Lebanese territory, according to a recent survey. The wall's presence over the Blue Line, a demarcation by the U.N. separating Lebanon from Israel, has raised concerns among Lebanese officials and citizens as more than 4,000 square meters of land have become inaccessible.
Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for the U.N., explained that additional sections of the wall have crossed the Blue Line, particularly near Yaroun in Lebanon's southeast. The presence of the Israeli-built structure constitutes a violation of U.N. Security Council resolution 1701 and infringes on Lebanese sovereignty, as stated by UNIFIL.
However, Israel's military spokesperson denies any Blue Line violation, asserting the project's security-oriented nature begun in 2022 as a response to wartime lessons. UNIFIL, active since 1978, remains positioned in the region with over 10,000 troops and continues to monitor developments closely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
