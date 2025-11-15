Major Heroin Bust at India-Pakistan Border
Over 11 kg of heroin was seized by the BSF near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab. A suspect was caught with a weapon and led troops to the narcotics. The drugs were found wrapped in multiple layers, indicating a sophisticated smuggling attempt.
In a significant drug bust, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered over 11 kilograms of heroin near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Saturday. The interception was based on reliable intelligence.
The operation led to the apprehension of a suspect wandering suspiciously in Pakhoke Mahimara village. The individual, a resident of Amritsar's Chheharta area, was reportedly in possession of a pistol, magazine, live round, and a mobile phone.
Further interrogation of the suspect revealed the location of the narcotics. BSF troops discovered four large packets, tightly wrapped and embedded with illuminating strips. Inside, 20 smaller packets concealed within cloth and plastic layers were discovered, highlighting a crafty attempt at trafficking.
