Police Shootout in Hubballi: Escape Attempt Ends in Gunfire
Two murder suspects were shot in the legs by police in Hubballi during an attempted escape and attack on officers at a spot inspection. The incident is tied to a recent murder case involving Malik Jaan. Both suspects held criminal backgrounds, leading to their confrontation with the authorities.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events in Hubballi, police opened fire on murder suspects Balaraj and Mohammed Hafeez on Sunday morning. The accused were shot in the legs as they allegedly attacked policemen during a spot inspection related to a recent murder case.
The incident unfolded during an inspection at Mantur Road, where the suspects tried to escape by pelting stones at the officers. According to Police Commissioner N Shashikumar, the suspects were known for their criminal activities, including robbery and murder.
Three police personnel sustained injuries during the confrontation and were hospitalized. Officer Shashikumar noted that Balaraj used his sheep transportation job as a front for his criminal undertakings. The police are continuing their investigation into the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
