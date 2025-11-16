Left Menu

Police Shootout in Hubballi: Escape Attempt Ends in Gunfire

Two murder suspects were shot in the legs by police in Hubballi during an attempted escape and attack on officers at a spot inspection. The incident is tied to a recent murder case involving Malik Jaan. Both suspects held criminal backgrounds, leading to their confrontation with the authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 16-11-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 11:47 IST
Police Shootout in Hubballi: Escape Attempt Ends in Gunfire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in Hubballi, police opened fire on murder suspects Balaraj and Mohammed Hafeez on Sunday morning. The accused were shot in the legs as they allegedly attacked policemen during a spot inspection related to a recent murder case.

The incident unfolded during an inspection at Mantur Road, where the suspects tried to escape by pelting stones at the officers. According to Police Commissioner N Shashikumar, the suspects were known for their criminal activities, including robbery and murder.

Three police personnel sustained injuries during the confrontation and were hospitalized. Officer Shashikumar noted that Balaraj used his sheep transportation job as a front for his criminal undertakings. The police are continuing their investigation into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Development Model: Leading Global Change Through Inclusive Growth

India's Development Model: Leading Global Change Through Inclusive Growth

 India
2
Match Abandoned Amid Controversy: Sexism in Non-League Football

Match Abandoned Amid Controversy: Sexism in Non-League Football

 Global
3
Daryl Mitchell's Heroic Century Anchors New Zealand's Innings

Daryl Mitchell's Heroic Century Anchors New Zealand's Innings

 New Zealand
4
Mass Mobilization Against Corruption: Iglesia Ni Cristo Leads the Charge in Manila

Mass Mobilization Against Corruption: Iglesia Ni Cristo Leads the Charge in ...

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025