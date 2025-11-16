Audit Diwas: Transforming Governance with Forward-Looking Reforms

On Sunday, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan articulated that auditing is moving beyond its traditional retrospective role, transforming into a forward-looking tool of reform and innovation.

Addressing the audience at CAG's Audit Diwas, he praised the institution's efforts in refining audit processes to facilitate good governance and enhance executive accountability.

The Vice President highlighted recent initiatives by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), including capacity building partnerships with prestigious institutes like IITs and IIMs, and reiterated confidence in CAG's role in driving holistic national development as part of India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)