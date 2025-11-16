Left Menu

Audit Diwas: Transforming Governance with Forward-Looking Reforms

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan emphasized the evolving role of audits as instruments of reform, praising the CAG's strides in enhancing transparency and accountability. Celebrating Audit Diwas, the CAG outlined priorities towards Viksit Bharat 2047, highlighting innovation in digital transformation and global contributions in ethical auditing standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 15:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan articulated that auditing is moving beyond its traditional retrospective role, transforming into a forward-looking tool of reform and innovation.

Addressing the audience at CAG's Audit Diwas, he praised the institution's efforts in refining audit processes to facilitate good governance and enhance executive accountability.

The Vice President highlighted recent initiatives by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), including capacity building partnerships with prestigious institutes like IITs and IIMs, and reiterated confidence in CAG's role in driving holistic national development as part of India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

