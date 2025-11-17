Japan's Diplomatic Dance: Navigating Tensions with China

Japan is seeking to manage a growing diplomatic row with China, prompted by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's comments on Taiwan, which suggested a possible military response. This statement has triggered backlash from Beijing, leading to travel advisories urging Chinese citizens to avoid Japan.

In response, Japanese officials, including Masaaki Kanai from the Foreign Ministry, are engaging in diplomatic discussions to clarify that Japan's security policy remains unchanged. The goal is to maintain peace and stability in the region, as reiterated by Taiwan's President, who has called for international vigilance.

The economic implications of this dispute are already visible, with a decline in shares of tourism-related firms and concerns about the potential economic impact of reduced Chinese visitors. The ongoing tensions underscore the fragility and importance of Japan's diplomatic relations with China.