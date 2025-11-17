Tragedy in Dhanbad: Illegal Mining Claims Lives

An unauthorized mining operation turned deadly in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, claiming at least two lives after part of a derelict mine collapsed. Nirsa MLA Arup Chatterjee disclosed these tragic details, highlighting the hazards of illegal mining practices in the region.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday in the Mugma area of Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL), around 40 km from Dhanbad's district headquarters. According to CPI(ML) Liberation leader Chatterjee, one victim died immediately, while another succumbed to injuries at a hospital in West Bengal.

Authorities are probing allegations of a cover-up, and locals claim that the mining contractor abandoned the laborers after the collapse. The incident is under investigation by both the police and ECL officials to determine the circumstances and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)