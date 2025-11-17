Left Menu

Tragedy in Dhanbad: Illegal Mining Claims Lives

Two people were killed and several injured in a mine collapse during illegal mining activities in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district. The incident took place during unauthorized mining in an abandoned mine in the Mugma area. The local police are investigating the incident following allegations of a cover-up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:27 IST
Tragedy in Dhanbad: Illegal Mining Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unauthorized mining operation turned deadly in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, claiming at least two lives after part of a derelict mine collapsed. Nirsa MLA Arup Chatterjee disclosed these tragic details, highlighting the hazards of illegal mining practices in the region.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday in the Mugma area of Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL), around 40 km from Dhanbad's district headquarters. According to CPI(ML) Liberation leader Chatterjee, one victim died immediately, while another succumbed to injuries at a hospital in West Bengal.

Authorities are probing allegations of a cover-up, and locals claim that the mining contractor abandoned the laborers after the collapse. The incident is under investigation by both the police and ECL officials to determine the circumstances and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Malegaon: Community Demands Justice for Young Victim

Tragedy in Malegaon: Community Demands Justice for Young Victim

 India
2
Turmoil in Bangladesh: Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death

Turmoil in Bangladesh: Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death

 India
3
Tanzania's Cabinet Reshuffle: New Finance Minister Amid Political Turmoil

Tanzania's Cabinet Reshuffle: New Finance Minister Amid Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Delhi Police Crackdown: Two Arrested for CSAM Offenses

Delhi Police Crackdown: Two Arrested for CSAM Offenses

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025