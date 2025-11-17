Left Menu

Life Sentence Sought for Janjaweed Leader in Darfur Atrocities Case

Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court have requested a life sentence for Ali Muhammad Ali Abd–Al-Rahman, a leader of the Janjaweed militia, for atrocities in Darfur. Abd–Al-Rahman, also known as Ali Kushayb, was convicted of 27 counts, including mass murders, for his role in the 2003-2004 campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:50 IST
Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court demanded a life sentence Monday for the former Janjaweed militia leader, Ali Muhammad Ali Abd–Al-Rahman, for his role in the Darfur atrocities over two decades ago.

Known as Ali Kushayb, Abd–Al-Rahman was found guilty of 27 counts, including mass murders and rapes, marking the first ICC conviction related to the Darfur conflict. Despite pleading innocence, he was identified by name and nickname in a video during his 2020 surrender.

The sentencing hearing takes place amid ongoing violence in Sudan, exacerbated by clashes between the military and paramilitary forces, which have led to thousands of deaths and millions displaced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

