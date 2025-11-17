Life Sentence Sought for Janjaweed Leader in Darfur Atrocities Case

Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court demanded a life sentence Monday for the former Janjaweed militia leader, Ali Muhammad Ali Abd–Al-Rahman, for his role in the Darfur atrocities over two decades ago.

Known as Ali Kushayb, Abd–Al-Rahman was found guilty of 27 counts, including mass murders and rapes, marking the first ICC conviction related to the Darfur conflict. Despite pleading innocence, he was identified by name and nickname in a video during his 2020 surrender.

The sentencing hearing takes place amid ongoing violence in Sudan, exacerbated by clashes between the military and paramilitary forces, which have led to thousands of deaths and millions displaced.

