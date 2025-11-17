Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Pays Tribute to Blast Victims

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat visited the families of personnel killed in a blast at Nowgam police station. The explosion, related to a terror investigation, claimed nine lives and injured 32. Prabhat, along with senior officers, expressed condolences and assured support to the bereaved families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:07 IST
  Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat made a poignant visit to the families of four personnel who lost their lives in a tragic accidental blast at Nowgam police station last week.

The incident, which involved explosives seized during an investigation into a 'white-collar' terror module, resulted in the death of nine people, comprising five police personnel and four civilians, and left 32 others injured.

Accompanied by Special DG S J M Gillani and senior officers, Prabhat visited the homes of the fallen officers, offering condolences and assuring the families of full support and recognizing their valiant service.

