Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Pays Tribute to Blast Victims
Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat visited the families of personnel killed in a blast at Nowgam police station. The explosion, related to a terror investigation, claimed nine lives and injured 32. Prabhat, along with senior officers, expressed condolences and assured support to the bereaved families.
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat made a poignant visit to the families of four personnel who lost their lives in a tragic accidental blast at Nowgam police station last week.
The incident, which involved explosives seized during an investigation into a 'white-collar' terror module, resulted in the death of nine people, comprising five police personnel and four civilians, and left 32 others injured.
Accompanied by Special DG S J M Gillani and senior officers, Prabhat visited the homes of the fallen officers, offering condolences and assuring the families of full support and recognizing their valiant service.
