Kimi Antonelli: Breaking Records and Expectations

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has praised Mercedes' prodigious talent, Kimi Antonelli, after the 19-year-old clinched the record for being the youngest driver to secure pole position for a full grand prix in China.

"A great record. It's going to take a while for someone to ever get close to that one," Hamilton remarked, speaking at a news conference post-qualifying for Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix, where he took the third position.

The record, previously held by former German racing icon Sebastian Vettel, had remained unchallenged for nearly 18 years since his stellar performance as a 21-year-old in the 2008 Italian Grand Prix. With Antonelli stepping into the spotlight as Hamilton's successor at Mercedes for 2025, debate ensued about his potential to uphold Hamilton's formidable legacy. Despite initial skepticism, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has consistently endorsed Antonelli as a premier talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)