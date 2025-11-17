Escalating Tensions: Death of a Key Palestinian Leader
The Palestinian Resistance Committees reported the assassination of one of its leaders, Waseem Abdel-Hadi, by an Israeli force. His death follows ongoing violence between Israel and Gaza, despite a ceasefire initiated on October 10, 2023. Over 69,000 have died in recent conflicts, with sporadic violence continuing.
Updated: 17-11-2025 20:07 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
On Monday, the Palestinian Resistance Committees (PRC), affiliated with Hamas, announced that one of its prominent armed leaders, Waseem Abdel-Hadi, was assassinated by an Israeli undercover operation near Deir Al-Balah in Gaza.
Despite his significant role in PRC's military strategy, the group withheld overt threats of retaliation, while Israel has yet to comment on the incident.
The situation arises in the context of ongoing Israeli-Gaza tensions, where intensified conflict has claimed over 69,000 lives, even as a ceasefire was established in October 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
