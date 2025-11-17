Supreme Court's Breakthrough Rulings: A Monday Recap

The Supreme Court showcased a busy schedule on Monday, tackling a range of pivotal legal issues that hold the potential to alter the course of governance and regulatory practices across India.

Prominent on the docket was Tamil Nadu's challenge to amendments affecting gubernatorial powers, revealing the intricate balance of state and judicial authority. The court deliberated on whether tetra-packed liquor should be permissible, questioning the safety and deceptive nature of such packaging.

The environment was a key theme, with the SC directing Uttarakhand to rectify damage in the Jim Corbett Reserve and addressing air pollution strategies in Delhi-NCR. A contempt notice issued to Telangana's speaker further highlighted the judiciary's insistence on compliance with legal mandates.

(With inputs from agencies.)