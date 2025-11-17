Tragic End: The Army Man and the Teenager's Fatal Secret

A shocking incident unfolded as an Army man was apprehended on Monday for allegedly murdering his 17-year-old girlfriend, authorities reported. Pressure from the young girl to formalize their relationship in marriage reportedly motivated the crime.

The investigation revealed that the teenager was abducted on November 10 from the Cantt police station area, with her body discovered five days later in an orchard near Lakharawa village. The police amended the initial kidnapping case to include murder charges after a post-mortem examination.

Key evidence, including a book found at the crime scene, helped trace the suspect, culminating in the arrest of Deepak, who confided to police about the relationship sparked on Instagram. Despite his engagement to another woman, tensions over marriage demands reportedly led to the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)