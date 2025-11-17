Left Menu

Tragic End: The Army Man and the Teenager's Fatal Secret

An Army man named Deepak was arrested for allegedly murdering his 17-year-old girlfriend, who pressured him to marry her. After being connected on Instagram, Deepak, engaged to another woman, allegedly killed the girl on November 10th and buried her in an orchard. The police investigation led to his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded as an Army man was apprehended on Monday for allegedly murdering his 17-year-old girlfriend, authorities reported. Pressure from the young girl to formalize their relationship in marriage reportedly motivated the crime.

The investigation revealed that the teenager was abducted on November 10 from the Cantt police station area, with her body discovered five days later in an orchard near Lakharawa village. The police amended the initial kidnapping case to include murder charges after a post-mortem examination.

Key evidence, including a book found at the crime scene, helped trace the suspect, culminating in the arrest of Deepak, who confided to police about the relationship sparked on Instagram. Despite his engagement to another woman, tensions over marriage demands reportedly led to the tragic event.

