Tragedy Strikes: Child Killed in Accident Involving Underage Driver

An eight-year-old boy named Yuhan lost his life after being hit and dragged by a car driven by a minor in Bhondsi. Following the incident, the driver was apprehended by locals and handed over to the police. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 22-11-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 21:39 IST
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, an eight-year-old boy was fatally struck by a car driven by a minor, according to police reports. The incident unfolded when the vehicle, traveling at high speed, dragged the child for approximately 20 meters.

Witnesses at the scene subdued the minor driver, delivering him to law enforcement authorities. The driver, also injured, was hospitalized, along with the victim, who succumbed to his injuries.

The unfortunate event occurred near a doctor's clinic in Bhondsi, with further investigations underway. Authorities have impounded the vehicle involved in the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

