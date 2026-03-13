Tragedy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Deadly IED Blast Claims Police Lives

A deadly attack in northwest Pakistan resulted in the loss of at least seven police lives, as their vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device (IED) on Friday. The banned group, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, has claimed responsibility for this brutal act.

The tragic incident occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat district, with the explosion targeting a police patrol near the Rasool Khel check post. Among the deceased were SHO Azam and police driver Shah Bahram, among others. A seriously injured policeman, initially receiving treatment, unfortunately succumbed to his wounds.

The region's security forces have cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation to apprehend those responsible. The attack drew stern condemnation from President Asif Ali Zardari and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, who vowed to tackle terrorism with unwavering resolve and expressed condolences for the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)