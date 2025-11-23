Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

A federal appeals court has refused to allow the Trump administration to expand a fast-track deportation process across the U.S., thereby upholding migrant due process rights. The decision blocks an attempt to expedite the removal of migrants, potentially affecting those who've resided in the country for less than two years.

U.S. Circuit Judges Patricia Millett and J. Michelle Childs, appointed by Democratic presidents, noted the administration's low likelihood of proving that its methods sufficiently protected these rights under the Fifth Amendment. They expressed concerns about potential erroneous deportations beyond U.S. borders.

Dissenting, Trump's appointee, Neomi Rao, criticized the ruling as undue judicial intervention. The matter is set for a mid-December hearing. This policy echoes a 2019 Trump-era attempt, later rescinded by President Biden, faced with similar legal challenges.

