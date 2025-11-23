Mysterious Death in Pond: Abduction Suspect Found with Suicide Note
Surya Bhan Yadav, accused of abducting a minor, was found dead in a pond. His belongings were found earlier, including a suicide note alleging the girl's family falsely accused him. His father accused police of negligence. The girl's medical examination led to her being placed in a One Stop Centre.
In a startling development, the body of Surya Bhan Yadav, 28, an abduction suspect, was discovered in a pond under suspicious conditions on Sunday morning.
Just a day prior, his belongings, including a purported suicide note, were found near the site. Earlier, a woman accused him of abducting her 17-year-old daughter.
The girl's father claims negligence on the part of the police, while a suicide note points to false accusations from the girl's family. The police are investigating to determine if any officer was negligent in handling the case.
