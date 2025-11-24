Grim Assault on Peshawar's Heart: Suicide Attack on FC Headquarters

In a tragic incident on Monday, three security officers lost their lives and 12 individuals sustained injuries during a brazen suicide attack on the Federal Constabulary (FC) headquarters in Peshawar, Pakistan. The assault, executed by three militants, unfolded at a time when troops were preparing for their morning parade.

The assailants, associated with the Jamat-ul Ahrar faction of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, attempted to storm the security headquarters. One attacker detonated his explosive device at the main entrance, while two others entered the premises but were neutralized by FC personnel.

In response to the attack, security measures in Islamabad have been intensified, with enhanced checks at entry points. Pakistani leaders have strongly condemned the attack, expressing solidarity with the security forces and vowing to counter terrorist threats with determination.