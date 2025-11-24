Luxury Car Abduction: A Shocking Turn in Bandra

An inebriated luxury car driver was arrested in Mumbai's Bandra area following allegations of abduction and misconduct, police reported on Monday.

The accused, Chirag Hargunani, 31, allegedly lured Mohammad Taabish Shoeb Kutty into his Audi under the pretense of needing directions and then sought inappropriate favors.

Kutty, after realizing the threat, managed to stall the vehicle by removing its keys, leading to Hargunani's arrest under kidnapping charges according to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

