Luxury Car Abduction: A Shocking Turn in Bandra
In Mumbai's Bandra area, a luxury car driver named Chirag Hargunani was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a man, seeking inappropriate favors. The incident unfolded when Hargunani, under the influence, asked the man for directions and then forcibly abducted him. Timely alertness foiled further escalation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:25 IST
An inebriated luxury car driver was arrested in Mumbai's Bandra area following allegations of abduction and misconduct, police reported on Monday.
The accused, Chirag Hargunani, 31, allegedly lured Mohammad Taabish Shoeb Kutty into his Audi under the pretense of needing directions and then sought inappropriate favors.
Kutty, after realizing the threat, managed to stall the vehicle by removing its keys, leading to Hargunani's arrest under kidnapping charges according to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
(With inputs from agencies.)
