Sword Attack Leaves Young Caterer Injured in Moodbidri

A 24-year-old man named Akhilesh was seriously injured in a sword attack by unidentified assailants in Yedapadavu, Moodbidri taluk. The attackers, who fled the scene on motorcycles, are yet to be identified. Local authorities have initiated an investigation using CCTV footage to track down the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:45 IST
Sword Attack Leaves Young Caterer Injured in Moodbidri
A young man, Akhilesh, aged 24, sustained serious injuries after a brutal attack by unidentified individuals wielding swords on Monday evening in Yedapadavu, Moodbidri taluk. Police authorities confirmed the incident as they launched an investigation into the matter.

The assault occurred while Akhilesh was riding his scooter towards Mangaluru when four unknown assailants on two motorcycles intercepted him. They viciously attacked him and quickly fled the scene, leaving the victim gravely injured.

Passersby who heard the commotion rushed Akhilesh to a nearby private hospital in Moodbidri, where he is being treated for multiple injuries. Police have formed teams to hunt down the perpetrators and are scrutinizing CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify the attackers.

