World Currents: Global News Roundup
This summary covers significant world events. Severe flooding in Thailand and Malaysia has caused fatalities and displacement. The Trump administration is pursuing the designation of Muslim Brotherhood chapters as terrorists, alongside other significant developments involving Ukraine, Gaza, China, Poland, Sudan, Pakistan, Germany, the US, and Venezuela.
Severe flooding in southern Thailand and Malaysia has caused the deaths of at least eight people and displaced thousands, according to government officials. The impacted areas span 10 provinces in Thailand and eight states in Malaysia, which were also hit by floods last year during the seasonal monsoon, claiming at least 12 lives.
U.S. President Donald Trump has initiated the process of designating certain Muslim Brotherhood chapters as terrorist organizations. The executive order instructs the State and Treasury Departments to determine whether these organizations, particularly in Lebanon, Egypt, and Jordan, merit such designation, drawing international attention to the influential Islamist group.
Efforts to bring an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine continue, as U.S. and Ukrainian officials work on a refined peace proposal. Talks in Geneva have reportedly brought both sides closer, though allies of Ukraine remain cautious about the specifics of the proposal, which was initially perceived as favorable to the Kremlin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
