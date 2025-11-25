Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: School Principal Arrested Following Student's Suicide

A tragic incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district as a 15-year-old girl reportedly took her own life after accusing a school principal of molestation and harassment. Authorities have arrested the principal following the shocking event that took place on Sunday evening.

A suicide note left by the deceased student pointed fingers at the principal, Kuldipan Topno, prompting police action. The hostel on the school premises, where the incident occurred, was reportedly unauthorized, with 33 students residing without proper permissions.

Government authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation involving the education, tribal, and police departments. The tragic death has triggered a magisterial inquiry aimed at uncovering the full story behind the incident.

