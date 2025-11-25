Left Menu

Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: School Principal Arrested Following Student's Suicide

A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in a Chhattisgarh school, accusing the principal of sexual harassment. The principal was arrested after her death, which involved unauthorized hostel operations on school premises. A magisterial inquiry is underway to ascertain the incident's exact cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jashpur | Updated: 25-11-2025 08:16 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 08:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district as a 15-year-old girl reportedly took her own life after accusing a school principal of molestation and harassment. Authorities have arrested the principal following the shocking event that took place on Sunday evening.

A suicide note left by the deceased student pointed fingers at the principal, Kuldipan Topno, prompting police action. The hostel on the school premises, where the incident occurred, was reportedly unauthorized, with 33 students residing without proper permissions.

Government authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation involving the education, tribal, and police departments. The tragic death has triggered a magisterial inquiry aimed at uncovering the full story behind the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

