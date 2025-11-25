Left Menu

High-Stakes Peace Talks: U.S. Army Secretary in Abu Dhabi

U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll arrived in Abu Dhabi for crucial peace negotiations with Ukraine's military intelligence chief and a Russian delegation. The talks, which began on Monday night, are aimed at addressing ongoing tensions. Financial Times reported the event, but details remain unverified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 10:29 IST
High-Stakes Peace Talks: U.S. Army Secretary in Abu Dhabi

U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll landed in Abu Dhabi on Monday, initiating vital peace discussions with Ukraine's military intelligence leader and a Russian team, according to the Financial Times.

The discussions commenced on Monday night, involving high-stakes negotiations aimed at addressing tensions. Sources familiar with the situation provided this information to Financial Times.

As of now, Reuters has not been able to independently confirm the report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

