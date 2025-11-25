Left Menu

UAE Backs U.S. Efforts in Sudan Peace Initiative

Anwar Gargash, adviser to the UAE president, expressed support for U.S. efforts to resolve the Sudan conflict, condemning atrocities by both Sudan’s army and the Rapid Support Forces. U.S. President Donald Trump committed to help end the war after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's request.

Anwar Gargash

Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the president of the United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday expressed support for U.S.-led efforts to bring about peace in Sudan. He strongly condemned the 'atrocities' committed by both Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Amid the escalating conflict, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday his intention to mediate an end to the war. This declaration came following an appeal from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who urged U.S. involvement.

The conflict in Sudan has drawn international concern, with diplomatic efforts intensifying to halt the violence and create a pathway to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

