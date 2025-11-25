Left Menu

EU Defence Integration: A United Front with Ukraine

The EU defence chief has proposed closer integration of the bloc's defence industry with Ukraine amid ongoing unrest and a fluctuating US peace plan. A vote on a 1.5-billion-euro program is imminent, aiming to support Ukraine and bolster EU defence spending, forecasted at 392 billion euros this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 25-11-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:42 IST
EU Defence Integration: A United Front with Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

On Tuesday, the European Union's defence chief advocated for closer ties between the bloc's defence industry and Ukraine, against the backdrop of an uncertain US peace plan and mounting Russian threat. A vote on a significant 1.5-billion-euro program is set for consideration, including 300 million euros for Ukraine's support.

EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius expressed the necessity of mutual support between the EU and Ukraine to lawmakers in Strasbourg. He underscored the importance of integrating Ukrainian defence innovations into the EU's Defence Investment Program, enabling more effective procurement of defence equipment specifically tailored for Ukraine.

Anticipating an overall defence spending of 392 billion euros, the EU is also aligning its long-term budget with an increased focus on security and defence, further fueled by ongoing challenges from Russia. The European Commission plans to solidify internal production and innovation through financial incentives, enhancing military readiness across the continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transforming Transport: Andhra Pradesh’s Logistics Revolution

Transforming Transport: Andhra Pradesh’s Logistics Revolution

 India
2
Controversy Over Minority Status for Vaishno Devi Medical College

Controversy Over Minority Status for Vaishno Devi Medical College

 India
3
Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives on Colorado Highway

Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives on Colorado Highway

 Global
4
Sri Lanka Sets Sights on RCEP Membership

Sri Lanka Sets Sights on RCEP Membership

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025