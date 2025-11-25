EU Defence Integration: A United Front with Ukraine
The EU defence chief has proposed closer integration of the bloc's defence industry with Ukraine amid ongoing unrest and a fluctuating US peace plan. A vote on a 1.5-billion-euro program is imminent, aiming to support Ukraine and bolster EU defence spending, forecasted at 392 billion euros this year.
On Tuesday, the European Union's defence chief advocated for closer ties between the bloc's defence industry and Ukraine, against the backdrop of an uncertain US peace plan and mounting Russian threat. A vote on a significant 1.5-billion-euro program is set for consideration, including 300 million euros for Ukraine's support.
EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius expressed the necessity of mutual support between the EU and Ukraine to lawmakers in Strasbourg. He underscored the importance of integrating Ukrainian defence innovations into the EU's Defence Investment Program, enabling more effective procurement of defence equipment specifically tailored for Ukraine.
Anticipating an overall defence spending of 392 billion euros, the EU is also aligning its long-term budget with an increased focus on security and defence, further fueled by ongoing challenges from Russia. The European Commission plans to solidify internal production and innovation through financial incentives, enhancing military readiness across the continent.
