Legal Clash: TSMC Sues Former VP Over Trade Secrets Amid Intel Move

TSMC has filed a lawsuit against its former Senior Vice President Wei-Jen Lo for potentially breaching trade secret agreements after joining Intel. The legal action, supported by Taiwan's economy ministry, highlights concerns over core technology transfer and national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:37 IST
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) initiated legal proceedings on Tuesday against ex-Senior Vice President Wei-Jen Lo, for allegedly violating a non-compete agreement by joining Intel. The lawsuit, submitted to Taiwan's Intellectual Property and Commercial Court, claims that Lo may compromise TSMC's trade secrets.

The company believes Lo could disclose confidential information to Intel. While neither Intel nor Lo have commented, TSMC stresses the necessity of legal measures based on the trade secrets and employment agreements.

Taiwan's economy ministry expressed support for TSMC's action, monitoring potential impacts and collaborating to examine possible breaches of core technology controls and the National Security Act. Authorities are probing allegations about Lo's transfer of advanced tech data amid his move to Intel.

