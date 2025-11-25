Left Menu

Cyber Slavery Network Busted in Gujarat: Key Arrests Made

The Gujarat police have arrested Payal Chauhan, a woman involved in trafficking job aspirants to Southeast Asia for cybercrime syndicates. Chauhan and her associates lured victims with promises of high-paying jobs abroad but forced them into illegal cyber activities. Several accomplices have already been apprehended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:08 IST
The Gujarat police have made significant progress in dismantling an international human trafficking ring, apprehending Vadodara resident Payal Chauhan for her alleged involvement in the illegal trade. Chauhan is accused of luring job seekers to Southeast Asia under the pretense of lucrative employment opportunities, only to trap them in cyber slavery activities.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID-Crime) revealed that Chauhan operated as a sub-agent under the orchestrator, Nilesh Purohit, who was apprehended recently. Victims were trafficked to countries like Myanmar and Thailand, where confiscated passports and documents left them vulnerable. They were coerced into executing various scams and fraud operations for Chinese syndicates.

Further investigations brought to light the brutal conditions faced by victims who were detained against their will. Rescue missions led by Indian and other Southeast Asian authorities have repatriated nearly 4,000 victims. Chauhan's arrest marks the sixth made in connection with this operation, highlighting the global reach and complexity of cybercrime networks.

