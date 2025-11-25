Sudan's Conflict: A Quest for Elusive Peace

In a challenging bid to quell the strife in Sudan, the United States' truce proposal has reached a deadlock, with both the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) remaining non-committal. The U.S. envoy, Massad Boulos, revealed that while the factions have not rejected the core content, the Sudanese army demands 'impossible' preconditions.

Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan criticized the proposal, alleging it diminishes military influence while legitimizing the RSF. Concurrently, the UAE continues its peace advocacy, countering claims of bias toward the RSF, an accusation it denies amidst calls for halting external military aid to warring factions.

Tensions persist as RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo announced a unilateral ceasefire under international pressure, although its efficacy is uncertain. Allegations of atrocities by RSF forces stoke further discord, with Sudan's government labeling the ceasefire a strategic diversion amidst ongoing violence.