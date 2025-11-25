Left Menu

Sudan's Conflict: A Quest for Elusive Peace

The U.S. proposed a truce to resolve Sudan's escalating conflict, yet neither the army nor the RSF has formally agreed. The Sudanese army insists on preconditions, accusing the U.S. of favoring the RSF. Efforts for peace are undermined by misinformation, external influences, and a fragile ceasefire declared by the RSF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:40 IST
Sudan's Conflict: A Quest for Elusive Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a challenging bid to quell the strife in Sudan, the United States' truce proposal has reached a deadlock, with both the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) remaining non-committal. The U.S. envoy, Massad Boulos, revealed that while the factions have not rejected the core content, the Sudanese army demands 'impossible' preconditions.

Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan criticized the proposal, alleging it diminishes military influence while legitimizing the RSF. Concurrently, the UAE continues its peace advocacy, countering claims of bias toward the RSF, an accusation it denies amidst calls for halting external military aid to warring factions.

Tensions persist as RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo announced a unilateral ceasefire under international pressure, although its efficacy is uncertain. Allegations of atrocities by RSF forces stoke further discord, with Sudan's government labeling the ceasefire a strategic diversion amidst ongoing violence.

TRENDING

1
Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

 Brazil
2
Election Commission Faces Challenges with Uncollectable Forms

Election Commission Faces Challenges with Uncollectable Forms

 India
3
Political Shake-Up: Rabri Devi's Residence Reassigned Amidst Controversy

Political Shake-Up: Rabri Devi's Residence Reassigned Amidst Controversy

 India
4
Penny Oleksiak's Doping Suspension Shakes Canadian Sports

Penny Oleksiak's Doping Suspension Shakes Canadian Sports

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025