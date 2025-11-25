CISF Heroes Honored for Brave Evacuation Operation in Kashmir
Nineteen CISF personnel received the DG's disc for courage during 'Operation Sindoor,' where they safeguarded a power project on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and evacuated 250 civilians amidst crisis. Their efforts prevented loss of life and ensured national security.
Nineteen CISF personnel have been awarded the distinguished DG's disc for their bravery during 'Operation Sindoor,' safeguarding a hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri along the Line of Control.
The recognition comes as these personnel undertook the evacuation of 250 civilians, including families and NHPC staff, amidst dangerous Pakistani shelling. Their actions exemplified courage as they maintained critical communications and provided emergency aid, effectively preventing any civilian casualties.
Additionally, the CISF team was instrumental in securing Indian installations against hostile drones, ensuring critical national asset integrity while supporting military operations post a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.
