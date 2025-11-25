Student Protest Shines Light on Manipur's Internally Displaced Persons

Manipur students took to the streets on Tuesday, marching towards the Raj Bhavan to protest the alleged use of force against internally displaced persons (IDPs) the previous day. The demonstration highlighted growing concerns over the treatment of IDPs, who clashed with security forces while attempting to return to their homes.

Officials reported that security forces deployed tear gas to disperse IDPs gathered at Pukhao and near Dolaithabi Dam in Imphal East district on Monday. The clashes underscored the ongoing tensions as hundreds of IDPs remain in relief camps, awaiting resettlement.

The students, representing a government school, submitted a memorandum to the governor. It voiced strong objections to the force against IDPs and called for accountability among involved security personnel. Additionally, the students criticized holding the Sangai Festival amid the persistent IDP crisis.