Crisis in Darfur: MSF Withdraws After Fatal Shooting
Medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières withdrew staff from a Darfur hospital following the fatal shooting of a stretcher-bearer. They demand safety assurances from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces before resuming operations, emphasizing the ongoing dangers faced by humanitarian entities in conflict zones.
Medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has withdrawn its personnel from a Darfur hospital after a stretcher-bearer was fatally shot. The incident occurred outside Zalingei Hospital, where MSF utilized space for emergency medical activities.
MSF is calling on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to ensure safety for its workers. RSF, which controls the area away from active conflict zones with Sudan's army, has disavowed any attacks on civilians.
MSF's halted services include surgery, newborn care, and treatment of disease outbreaks such as cholera. This withdrawal follows a previous suspension in August after a grenade explosion at the facility.
