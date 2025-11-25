Crisis in Darfur: MSF Withdraws After Fatal Shooting

Medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has withdrawn its personnel from a Darfur hospital after a stretcher-bearer was fatally shot. The incident occurred outside Zalingei Hospital, where MSF utilized space for emergency medical activities.

MSF is calling on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to ensure safety for its workers. RSF, which controls the area away from active conflict zones with Sudan's army, has disavowed any attacks on civilians.

MSF's halted services include surgery, newborn care, and treatment of disease outbreaks such as cholera. This withdrawal follows a previous suspension in August after a grenade explosion at the facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)