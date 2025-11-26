Left Menu

Coalition of the Willing Stands Firm on Ukraine's Borders

The leaders of Britain, France, and Germany expressed their support for U.S. President Trump's efforts to resolve the war in Ukraine. They emphasized that any solution must include Ukraine and adhere to the principle that borders should not be changed by force, for European stability and peace.

The leaders of Britain, France, and Germany have expressed unwavering support for U.S. President Donald Trump's initiatives aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, as discussed in the recent Coalition of the Willing meeting.

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reiterated their firm stance against changing borders by force, a measure they deem crucial for maintaining stability and peace across Europe and beyond.

The trio underscored the importance of including Ukraine in any diplomatic solutions, stressing that it remains imperative to uphold the fundamental tenets of international stability and harmony.

