Coalition of the Willing Stands Firm on Ukraine's Borders

The leaders of Britain, France, and Germany have expressed unwavering support for U.S. President Donald Trump's initiatives aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, as discussed in the recent Coalition of the Willing meeting.

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reiterated their firm stance against changing borders by force, a measure they deem crucial for maintaining stability and peace across Europe and beyond.

The trio underscored the importance of including Ukraine in any diplomatic solutions, stressing that it remains imperative to uphold the fundamental tenets of international stability and harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)