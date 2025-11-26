Left Menu

Drone Assault Sparks Chaos and Flames in Zaporizhzhia

A massive drone attack by Russian forces has severely impacted Zaporizhzhia, causing fires and injuries to 12 people. Buildings and vehicles were heavily damaged. Rescue and emergency operations are ongoing, while power outages affected 40,000 in Russian-held areas as tensions escalate in the disputed region.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian forces unleashed a significant drone assault on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia late Tuesday, igniting fires, injuring a dozen people, and inflicting severe damage on infrastructure, according to the regional governor.

Ivan Fedorov announced via Telegram that the attack ravaged shops, damaged seven apartment blocks, and wrecked vehicles. Emergency services have mobilized extensively, with rescue efforts underway at 12 sites around the city.

The escalating conflict sees Russian forces holding parts of Zaporizhzhia region despite the city's continued resistance. Power disruptions struck 40,000 customers in Russian-occupied areas after alleged Ukrainian attacks on infrastructure.

