Drone Assault Sparks Chaos and Flames in Zaporizhzhia

Russian forces unleashed a significant drone assault on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia late Tuesday, igniting fires, injuring a dozen people, and inflicting severe damage on infrastructure, according to the regional governor.

Ivan Fedorov announced via Telegram that the attack ravaged shops, damaged seven apartment blocks, and wrecked vehicles. Emergency services have mobilized extensively, with rescue efforts underway at 12 sites around the city.

The escalating conflict sees Russian forces holding parts of Zaporizhzhia region despite the city's continued resistance. Power disruptions struck 40,000 customers in Russian-occupied areas after alleged Ukrainian attacks on infrastructure.

