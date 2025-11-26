India and Israel Unite Against Terrorism and False Narratives
The Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, Yaniv Revach, highlighted the collaboration between India and Israel in combating not just terrorism, but also the misleading narratives often propagated by attackers who pose as victims. Both nations are committed to addressing this challenge collectively.
- Country:
- India
In a recent event marking the 17th anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Yaniv Revach, Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, emphasized the joint efforts of India and Israel to combat terrorism and the false narratives often adopted by attackers.
Revach stressed that both nations are tackling the longstanding threat of terrorism and the deceptive narratives that paint attackers as victims. This partnership reflects their shared history of facing security challenges.
Revach also highlighted Israel's advanced defense technologies and India's strategic capabilities, noting the collaboration as a historic moment for the two countries. Both nations vow to continue their partnership against terrorism.
ALSO READ
Kolkata Police Under Scrutiny: Election Commission Demands Security Breach Report
Security Breach Sparks Showdown at West Bengal CEO's Office
Security Concerns Escalate in West Bengal Amid Protest
Pakistan Moves to Close Afghan Refugee Camps: A Security-Driven Shift
EC seeks action taken report from Kolkata Police over agitation by BLOs at CEO's office, calls it 'serious security breach'.