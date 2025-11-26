India and Israel Unite Against Terrorism and False Narratives

In a recent event marking the 17th anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Yaniv Revach, Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, emphasized the joint efforts of India and Israel to combat terrorism and the false narratives often adopted by attackers.

Revach stressed that both nations are tackling the longstanding threat of terrorism and the deceptive narratives that paint attackers as victims. This partnership reflects their shared history of facing security challenges.

Revach also highlighted Israel's advanced defense technologies and India's strategic capabilities, noting the collaboration as a historic moment for the two countries. Both nations vow to continue their partnership against terrorism.