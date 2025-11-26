EU Funds Boost Poland's Defense Through SAFE Programme

Poland is poised to receive a significant financial boost of 44 billion euros via the European Union's SAFE programme, as announced by Prime Minister Donald Tusk. This initiative aims to strengthen Poland's armed forces as part of a 150 billion euro fund available for EU member states seeking defense enhancements.

The allocation will cover various projects, including the acquisition of drone technology for the EU's Eastern Shield to safeguard the bloc's borders with Russia and Belarus. Additionally, the funds will support space-related projects, the advancement of artificial intelligence in defense, and equipment for Poland's military, border guards, and police.

Tusk highlighted that the SAFE programme would allow Poland to further extend its naval and border operations in the Baltic Sea region through the SAFE Baltic initiative. Emphasizing Poland's significant defense investment, particularly in supporting Ukraine, Tusk noted that part of the funding could also finance transportation infrastructure crucial to Polish security.

(With inputs from agencies.)