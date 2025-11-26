UPSC Marks 100 Years as LS Speaker Hails It a Pillar of Merit and Nation-Building

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), India’s premier institution for recruiting civil servants, marked a historic milestone as it entered its 100th year—an extraordinary journey that has shaped the nation’s administrative character and strengthened the foundations of democratic governance. At the UPSC Shatabdi Sammelan in New Delhi, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla delivered an inspiring inaugural address, calling the Commission an “important pillar of nation-building anchored in merit and integrity.”

The event was attended by a distinguished gathering of policymakers, civil servants, academicians, and experts, reflecting the reverence accorded to UPSC’s century-long contribution to India’s governance framework.

“UPSC’s Journey Is the Story of Modern India”: Shri Om Birla

In his keynote address, Shri Birla emphasized that the evolution of UPSC mirrors India’s own democratic and administrative transformation. He noted that the institution, built on the principles of merit, transparency, fairness, and ethical conduct, has inspired millions of young Indians to pursue public service as a noble calling.

He highlighted that UPSC’s role is even more critical today, as India strives toward becoming a developed, equitable, and inclusive nation by 2047, when the country completes 100 years of independence. In an era defined by digital transformation, artificial intelligence, innovation, and geopolitical complexity, UPSC has continually reformed its systems to remain relevant and forward-looking.

Shri Birla commended the Commission for modernizing its recruitment process—making it more scientific, technology-enabled, efficient, and transparent, thereby reinforcing public trust in India’s governance ecosystem.

Championing Diversity, Equality, and Ethical Governance

The Speaker lauded the UPSC for opening doors of opportunity to candidates from diverse social, linguistic, and geographical backgrounds. By democratizing access to the civil services, UPSC has helped shape an administrative corps that reflects the vast diversity of India.

He emphasized that the Commission’s century-old journey is not just an administrative chronicle, but a profound narrative of nation-building, one that has strengthened governance, accelerated development, and transformed public service delivery across the country.

“Over the past 100 years, UPSC has paved the way for millions of young Indians to serve the nation with knowledge, hard work, and ethical values,” he said. “This journey has strengthened people’s faith in India’s administrative institutions.”

Preparing Future Generations of Nation-Builders

Shri Birla expressed confidence that the centenary year would energize the Commission with new ideas and renewed commitment to shaping future generations of civil servants. He envisioned UPSC continuing its tradition of producing officers who are not only skilled administrators but also visionary leaders, capable of guiding India into a future defined by innovation, development, and global leadership.

He said that the Commission would remain pivotal in preparing a workforce capable of contributing to India’s aspiration of becoming a Viksit Bharat—a developed nation rooted in justice, innovation, and global influence.

Gratitude to UPSC’s Past and Present Torchbearers

On this momentous occasion, the Lok Sabha Speaker extended his heartfelt congratulations to all former and present chairpersons, members, officers, and personnel associated with UPSC, acknowledging their dedication and service in upholding the institution’s values over a century.

The event also saw the presence of several distinguished leaders, including Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, and Atomic Energy & Space. Dr. Ajay Kumar, Chairman of the UPSC, delivered the welcome address, reflecting on the Commission’s historical achievements and future direction.

A Century of UPSC: Looking Ahead

As the UPSC embarks on its next century, its legacy continues to symbolize excellence in governance, integrity in public service, and faith in India’s democratic ethos. With its evolving, tech-driven, and inclusive approach, the Commission remains firmly positioned to lead India into a new era of administrative strength and national progress.

