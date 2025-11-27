Tragedy Strikes: Terrorist Attack Claims Lives of Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Three police officers were killed in a terrorist attack at a check post in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Militants fired at security personnel, triggering a gun battle. A manhunt is underway, and additional forces have been dispatched as authorities reaffirm their commitment to fighting terrorism.
Tragedy struck in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as three police officers lost their lives in a terrorist attack at a check post, local officials confirmed.
The brazen attack occurred at the Qazi Talab police check post in Hangu district, where militants opened fire from a nearby mountain, according to District Police Officer Khan Zaib.
Despite a prompt response from the police, the exchange resulted in the casualties. Authorities have deployed a reinforced police contingent to track down the assailants, while Chief Minister Sohail Afridi vowed a relentless pursuit of justice, condemning the attack and issuing orders for immediate additional security measures.
