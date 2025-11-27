Tragedy Strikes: Terrorist Attack Claims Lives of Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Tragedy struck in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as three police officers lost their lives in a terrorist attack at a check post, local officials confirmed.

The brazen attack occurred at the Qazi Talab police check post in Hangu district, where militants opened fire from a nearby mountain, according to District Police Officer Khan Zaib.

Despite a prompt response from the police, the exchange resulted in the casualties. Authorities have deployed a reinforced police contingent to track down the assailants, while Chief Minister Sohail Afridi vowed a relentless pursuit of justice, condemning the attack and issuing orders for immediate additional security measures.