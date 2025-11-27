Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Terrorist Attack Claims Lives of Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Three police officers were killed in a terrorist attack at a check post in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Militants fired at security personnel, triggering a gun battle. A manhunt is underway, and additional forces have been dispatched as authorities reaffirm their commitment to fighting terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 27-11-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 00:39 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Terrorist Attack Claims Lives of Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Tragedy struck in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as three police officers lost their lives in a terrorist attack at a check post, local officials confirmed.

The brazen attack occurred at the Qazi Talab police check post in Hangu district, where militants opened fire from a nearby mountain, according to District Police Officer Khan Zaib.

Despite a prompt response from the police, the exchange resulted in the casualties. Authorities have deployed a reinforced police contingent to track down the assailants, while Chief Minister Sohail Afridi vowed a relentless pursuit of justice, condemning the attack and issuing orders for immediate additional security measures.

TRENDING

1
National Guardsmen Shot Near White House: A Critical Incident

National Guardsmen Shot Near White House: A Critical Incident

 United States
2
Trump Bars South Africa from G20 Summit in Miami

Trump Bars South Africa from G20 Summit in Miami

 Global
3
Security Alert Grounds Flights to Reagan National

Security Alert Grounds Flights to Reagan National

 Global
4
Comptroller Lander Challenges BlackRock on Climate Concerns

Comptroller Lander Challenges BlackRock on Climate Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025