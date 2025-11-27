Left Menu

Shooting Near White House: A National Guard Tragedy

A shooting near the White House left two National Guard members injured, prompting a lockdown. The suspect is in custody, with motives unclear. President Trump, in Florida, criticized the shooter and praised the Guard. The incident highlights ongoing tensions amid heightened security in Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 03:25 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 03:25 IST
Shooting Near White House: A National Guard Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two members of the National Guard were wounded in a shooting near the White House on Wednesday, leading to the area being put into lockdown. The incident occurred while President Donald Trump was in Florida, as officials worked to secure the scene near Farragut Square.

Initial reports suggested the victims were from the West Virginia National Guard, though their conditions remain unconfirmed. The suspect, injured during the confrontation, was taken to a hospital, but motives behind the shooting remain unclear. Some sources suggest the guard members were deliberately targeted, with President Trump labeling the shooter as an 'animal' deserving punishment.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as panic spread after the shots rang out. This incident draws attention to the contentious presence of National Guard troops in the capital, a move by Trump criticized by Democrats. Further deployment of 500 additional Guard soldiers has been requested by Trump for enhanced security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

