Shaping Security: PM Modi to Spearhead National Police Chiefs Conference in Raipur

Prime Minister Modi will attend the 60th All India Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police Conference in Raipur, focusing on addressing policing challenges. The event will feature discussions on security issues, policy matters, and futuristic policing strategies, involving senior police leaders and key government officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to play a pivotal role at the 60th All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police, to be held at the Indian Institute of Management in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, this Saturday.

The three-day event, running from November 28 to 30, will serve as a platform to assess recent advancements in policing while setting a comprehensive agenda geared towards creating a 'Surakshit Bharat' in alignment with the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat'. Key topics include left-wing extremism, counter-terrorism, and the integration of forensic science and artificial intelligence in policing.

The Prime Minister will confer the prestigious President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service, underscoring the conference's importance. This gathering, attended by senior police officials and government dignitaries, will facilitate vital discussions on operational challenges and evolving security threats, while the event's format, continually upgraded since 2014, highlights the Prime Minister's enduring commitment to innovative policing strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

