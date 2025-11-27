Court Convicts Eight in Russia-Crimea Bridge Attack

A Russian court handed down life sentences to eight individuals on terrorism charges related to a significant attack on a bridge linking the country to Crimea. The October 2022 attack, involving a truck bomb, crippled a key supply route for Kremlin forces in the ongoing war with Ukraine.

In the aftermath of the explosion, which required extensive repairs and led to the death of five people, including the truck driver, Russia denounced the act as terrorism. In retaliation, Moscow intensified its aggression against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, exacerbating the country's power crisis over winter. The Ukrainian Security Service, known as the SBU, later claimed responsibility for orchestrating the attack.

The convicted individuals, comprising Russian, Ukrainian, and Armenian citizens, were part of a wider crackdown that included charges against five others tried in absentia. Despite their denials, Russian authorities maintained they facilitated the attack. The trial, which commenced in February 2025, underscores the enduring strategic and symbolic significance of the bridge for Russia, especially following Ukraine's repeated strikes on the structure.

