Left Menu

Court Convicts Eight in Russia-Crimea Bridge Attack

A Russian court convicted eight individuals for a bridge attack connecting Crimea, a strategic asset in the war with Ukraine. The attack involved a truck bomb in October 2022. Those convicted include Russian, Ukrainian, and Armenian citizens, all receiving life sentences. The SBU claimed responsibility, fueling tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:27 IST
Court Convicts Eight in Russia-Crimea Bridge Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A Russian court handed down life sentences to eight individuals on terrorism charges related to a significant attack on a bridge linking the country to Crimea. The October 2022 attack, involving a truck bomb, crippled a key supply route for Kremlin forces in the ongoing war with Ukraine.

In the aftermath of the explosion, which required extensive repairs and led to the death of five people, including the truck driver, Russia denounced the act as terrorism. In retaliation, Moscow intensified its aggression against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, exacerbating the country's power crisis over winter. The Ukrainian Security Service, known as the SBU, later claimed responsibility for orchestrating the attack.

The convicted individuals, comprising Russian, Ukrainian, and Armenian citizens, were part of a wider crackdown that included charges against five others tried in absentia. Despite their denials, Russian authorities maintained they facilitated the attack. The trial, which commenced in February 2025, underscores the enduring strategic and symbolic significance of the bridge for Russia, especially following Ukraine's repeated strikes on the structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mahindra Holidays Bets Big on Luxury Hospitality with Signature Resorts

Mahindra Holidays Bets Big on Luxury Hospitality with Signature Resorts

 India
2
Southeast Asia Battling Waves: Floods, Cyclones, and Rescues

Southeast Asia Battling Waves: Floods, Cyclones, and Rescues

 Global
3
Tragic End in Delhi: A Tale of Betrayal and Murder

Tragic End in Delhi: A Tale of Betrayal and Murder

 India
4
Cadets Lead by Example: Sukhna Lake Clean-Up Drive

Cadets Lead by Example: Sukhna Lake Clean-Up Drive

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025