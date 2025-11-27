Tragic End in Delhi: A Tale of Betrayal and Murder

A 44-year-old woman's tragic murder in southwest Delhi has gripped the community, as police investigate the sordid details of the crime allegedly committed by her live-in partner. Intoxicated, the accused, Virendra, reportedly strangled her due to a physical altercation stemming from financial disagreements.

According to a senior police officer, the woman's body was discovered on the morning of November 26 after a neighbor noticed it inside a car. Virendra, who was married with children, had been involved with the deceased for two years after selling her Palam house to buy property in Chhawla under his name, which fueled frequent arguments.

Despite his state, Virendra attempted to drive the body away, but his inebriation had the better of him, forcing him to abandon it and return home to continue drinking. After his arrest, the police continue to seek his friends who allegedly assisted in moving the body.