Turkey Initiates Build on Naval Air Defence Destroyer for Steel Dome

On Thursday, Turkish officials announced the commencement of a new naval air defence destroyer, marking a significant step in building the nation's 'Steel Dome' multi-layered air defence system. The development underscores Turkey's efforts to bolster its self-reliant defence industry.

The Turkish Defence Industries Presidency revealed that $6.5 billion in contracts have been secured, further reinforcing the 'Steel Dome.' The project draws parallels with Israel's Iron Dome, emphasizing Turkey's surge in domestic military production.

Construction of the TF-2000 Air Defense Destroyer has started at the Istanbul Naval Shipyard. This vessel, pivotal to the Steel Dome, integrates 47 components including advanced radar systems, missiles, and command centers, enhancing Turkey's air defence capabilities.