Left Menu

Turkey Initiates Build on Naval Air Defence Destroyer for Steel Dome

Turkey begins constructing a naval air defence destroyer as part of its 'Steel Dome' defence system to enhance self-reliance and reduce dependency on foreign military supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:54 IST
Turkey Initiates Build on Naval Air Defence Destroyer for Steel Dome
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

On Thursday, Turkish officials announced the commencement of a new naval air defence destroyer, marking a significant step in building the nation's 'Steel Dome' multi-layered air defence system. The development underscores Turkey's efforts to bolster its self-reliant defence industry.

The Turkish Defence Industries Presidency revealed that $6.5 billion in contracts have been secured, further reinforcing the 'Steel Dome.' The project draws parallels with Israel's Iron Dome, emphasizing Turkey's surge in domestic military production.

Construction of the TF-2000 Air Defense Destroyer has started at the Istanbul Naval Shipyard. This vessel, pivotal to the Steel Dome, integrates 47 components including advanced radar systems, missiles, and command centers, enhancing Turkey's air defence capabilities.

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

 India
2
Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

 India
3
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia and Poland Consulate Closure Standoff

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia and Poland Consulate Closure Standoff

 Global
4
Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025