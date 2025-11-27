Left Menu

Eight Sentenced in Bridge Bombing Case Tied to Ukraine

A Russian court sentenced eight individuals to life imprisonment for their reported involvement in a Ukrainian bomb attack on the Crimea bridge. The October 2022 incident, claimed by Ukraine's SBU, impacted the key Russian supply route. The accused have maintained their innocence throughout the trial.

27-11-2025
In a significant verdict, a Russian military court has handed life sentences to eight men accused of playing a crucial role in the bombing of the strategically vital bridge linking Russia's Krasnodar region to Crimea. The incident, involving a truck explosion in October 2022, was claimed by Ukraine's domestic intelligence agency, SBU.

The devastation wreaked havoc on the 19-km bridge, a key supply conduit for Russian military operations in Ukraine, resulting in five fatalities and severe structural damage. The bridge, constructed and inaugurated by President Vladimir Putin in 2018, has been a pivotal component of Russia's annexation strategy since 2014.

Throughout the closed-door trial, all eight defendants firmly denied knowledge of the plot, with some claiming ignorance about the contents of the explosives. Despite undergoing lie detector tests proving their innocence, the court found them guilty of terrorism charges, with the prosecutors asserting they were part of an organized crime group that facilitated the explosive's transport through multiple countries.

