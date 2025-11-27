Blazing Concerns: The Perils of Bamboo Scaffolding in Hong Kong

Hong Kong witnessed its deadliest fire in three decades, a catastrophe accentuated by the flammable bamboo scaffolding and mesh traditionally used in construction. The blaze rapidly engulfed the green netting wrapping the housing complex, throwing safety concerns into sharp relief.

Authorities have launched investigations into the fire's cause, with Hong Kong's Chief Executive announcing a task force to examine the incident. The fire has prompted discussions on mandating metal scaffolding to replace bamboo, aiming to meet fire safety standards.

The incident at Wang Fuk Court resulted in at least 55 fatalities and nearly 300 missing. Such tragedies underline the urgent need for reforms in construction practices, as lawsuits and investigations unfold, challenging the traditional use of bamboo in Hong Kong's construction landscape.