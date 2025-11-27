Telangana Empowers Voters with New Election App

The Telangana State Election Commission has introduced a new mobile application for the upcoming Gram Panchayat elections, scheduled for December. This move aims to enhance voter participation and engagement.

The app, available on the PlayStore as 'Te-poll Mobile App', allows voters to access their voter slips and polling station information. Additionally, users can upload their complaints directly through the app and track the progress of these issues.

Set to begin on December 11 and conclude on December 17, the elections will test the popularity of major political parties, including the Congress, BJP, and BRS, despite the non-party framework of the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)