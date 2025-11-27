Left Menu

China Seeks Positive EU Policies Through French Dialogue

China urges France to promote EU's adoption of constructive policies towards China, as communicated by Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Emmanuel Bonne. They discussed issues including Taiwan, EU-China trade, and Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to visit China and meet President Xi Jinping next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:09 IST
  • Country:
  • China

In a recent call with Emmanuel Bonne, France's top diplomat, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed hopes that France can sway the European Union towards adopting 'positive and reasonable' policies concerning China. Wang emphasized the importance of dialogue to resolve trade differences between China and the EU.

During the conversation, Wang reiterated China's stance against comments made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding Taiwan and called on France to uphold the one-China principle. The talks also covered maintaining communication over the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

The conversation comes ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's scheduled visit to China next week, during which he will engage in discussions with China's President Xi Jinping. The visit underscores the importance of diplomatic engagement between France and China amidst global geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

