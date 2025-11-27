FBI Probes Shooter's Afghan Ties in Guard Attack Investigation

U.S. FBI Director Kash Patel announced on Thursday that the suspected shooter involved in the attack on two National Guard members had prior connections with partner forces in Afghanistan. This key detail has become a central focus in the wide-ranging investigation.

Addressing the media at a news conference, Patel emphasized the comprehensive nature of the inquiry, which is scrutinizing any associates of the suspect, whether located overseas or in the United States. The investigation aims to uncover any links to international terrorism.

The probe highlights the complexities involved in tracing potential terrorist affiliations and underscores the FBI's commitment to thoroughly examining all aspects of the suspect's background and network, as part of a global security effort.