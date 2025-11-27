Left Menu

Public Grievance Neglect Triggers Salary Withhold in Odisha

The salaries of 91 senior officers in Odisha's Cuttack district, including the SP (Rural), are withheld for failing to address public grievances lodged with the CM's Grievance Cell. The action aims to enforce accountability amidst allegations from the opposition BJD about a stagnant grievance system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Salaries of 91 senior officers in Odisha's Cuttack district, including the SP (Rural), have been withheld as a consequence of their alleged failure to resolve public grievances filed with the Chief Minister's Grievance Cell (CMGC), according to a disclosure from official documents.

The additional district magistrate issued a directive to the district treasury to halt the salary payments of these officers. The directive follows allegations that grievances submitted via the 'Janasunani' portal remained unattended despite repeated reminders and interventions through review meetings.

The opposition BJD criticized the state government, asserting that this incident signifies a stagnation in the public grievance redressal system. The BJD contested claims by the BJP that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is personally addressing public grievances, labeling these assertions as misleading.

