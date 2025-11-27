Seven Arrested in Jharkhand Gangrape Case: Swift Action by Police

In a swift move, Jharkhand Police have apprehended seven people linked to the alleged gangrape of a 35-year-old widow in Pakur district on Thursday. The shocking incident involved 10 individuals who not only assaulted the woman but also robbed her of cash, an ATM card, and her mobile phone.

The crime unfolded in the Malipara area on Tuesday evening, prompting the formation of a Special Investigation Team, according to Pakur SP Nidhi Dwivedi. The police have been actively pursuing the remaining suspects and have recovered some of the stolen items.

The seven apprehended suspects, all from Malipara, have confessed to the crime and are now in judicial custody. The police are continuing their efforts to bring the other perpetrators to justice and ensure such heinous acts are promptly addressed.