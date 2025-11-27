Delhi Court Permits Jailed MP to Attend Parliament Session

A Delhi court has granted permission to jailed Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid to partake in the forthcoming winter parliamentary session under custody. The court's decision followed an appeal made by advocate Vikhyat Oberoi on Rashid's behalf.

Presided by Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma, the hearing addressed Rashid's need to fulfill his parliamentary obligations. However, the judge specified that the travel costs are contingent upon the outcome of an existing appeal in the Delhi High Court.

Rashid, who defeated Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, related to a 2017 terrorism funding case. He has been in Delhi's Tihar Jail since 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)