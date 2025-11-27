Delhi Court Permits Jailed MP to Attend Parliament Session
A Delhi court has ruled that Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid can attend the winter session of Parliament in custody. Rashid, currently jailed, needs permission to fulfill his duties as a parliamentarian. His travel costs depend on a pending appeal's outcome in the Delhi High Court.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court has granted permission to jailed Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid to partake in the forthcoming winter parliamentary session under custody. The court's decision followed an appeal made by advocate Vikhyat Oberoi on Rashid's behalf.
Presided by Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma, the hearing addressed Rashid's need to fulfill his parliamentary obligations. However, the judge specified that the travel costs are contingent upon the outcome of an existing appeal in the Delhi High Court.
Rashid, who defeated Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, related to a 2017 terrorism funding case. He has been in Delhi's Tihar Jail since 2019.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court's Latest Decisions: From Anti-Sikh Riots to Tesla Trademark Battle
Delhi High Court Shields Ajay Devgn's Personality Rights
Delhi court reserves order on Engineer Rashid's plea for interim bail or custody parole to attend Lok Sabha.
Delhi High Court to Hear Petition Against CM SHRI Schools' Entrance Tests
Delhi High Court Grants Divorce Over 'Irreparable Cruelty'