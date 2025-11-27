Left Menu

Delhi Court Permits Jailed MP to Attend Parliament Session

A Delhi court has ruled that Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid can attend the winter session of Parliament in custody. Rashid, currently jailed, needs permission to fulfill his duties as a parliamentarian. His travel costs depend on a pending appeal's outcome in the Delhi High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 22:37 IST
Delhi Court Permits Jailed MP to Attend Parliament Session
Engineer Rashid
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has granted permission to jailed Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid to partake in the forthcoming winter parliamentary session under custody. The court's decision followed an appeal made by advocate Vikhyat Oberoi on Rashid's behalf.

Presided by Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma, the hearing addressed Rashid's need to fulfill his parliamentary obligations. However, the judge specified that the travel costs are contingent upon the outcome of an existing appeal in the Delhi High Court.

Rashid, who defeated Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, related to a 2017 terrorism funding case. He has been in Delhi's Tihar Jail since 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lebanese Prime Minister Criticizes Hezbollah Amid Escalating Tensions

Lebanese Prime Minister Criticizes Hezbollah Amid Escalating Tensions

Lebanon
2
Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate: U.S. Military Presence Grows in Latin America

Tensions Escalate: U.S. Military Presence Grows in Latin America

 Global
4
Swift Action by Haryana STF Thwarts Deadly Gang Attack in Karnal

Swift Action by Haryana STF Thwarts Deadly Gang Attack in Karnal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025