Delhi Police's Dynamic Pavilion: A Hub of Community Connection at IITF-2025

The Delhi Police concluded a successful two-week engagement at the India International Trade Fair 2025, holding a closing ceremony at Pragati Maidan on Thursday. The pavilion served as a nexus for enhancing citizen awareness and fostering community engagement, as reported by an official.

Commenced on November 17 by Commissioner Satish Golchha, the pavilion emerged as a prime attraction at the fair, underscoring the Delhi Police's initiatives in crime prevention, welfare, and public safety. Srivastava commended the collaborative efforts of various police units and partners that helped the pavilion appeal to a diverse demographic, promoting awareness across multiple critical areas.

The exhibit featured zones themed around legal awareness, anti-narcotics efforts, cyber safety, and welfare, alongside interactive activities. Self-defense displays, a 'Spot the Scam' challenge, and engaging attractions like the 'Delhi Police Uncle' mascot significantly boosted visitor interaction. The event concluded with demonstrations from the canine squad and performances by the Delhi Police Band, concluding their digital outreach drive.

