Delhi Police's Dynamic Pavilion: A Hub of Community Connection at IITF-2025

The Delhi Police's pavilion at the IITF-2025 showcased numerous initiatives to enhance public awareness through interactive zones and activities. Key focus areas included new criminal laws, cybercrime prevention, and welfare programs. The event concluded with self-defense demonstrations, children's activities, and a closing ceremony featuring dignitaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 22:58 IST
Delhi Police's Dynamic Pavilion: A Hub of Community Connection at IITF-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi Police concluded a successful two-week engagement at the India International Trade Fair 2025, holding a closing ceremony at Pragati Maidan on Thursday. The pavilion served as a nexus for enhancing citizen awareness and fostering community engagement, as reported by an official.

Commenced on November 17 by Commissioner Satish Golchha, the pavilion emerged as a prime attraction at the fair, underscoring the Delhi Police's initiatives in crime prevention, welfare, and public safety. Srivastava commended the collaborative efforts of various police units and partners that helped the pavilion appeal to a diverse demographic, promoting awareness across multiple critical areas.

The exhibit featured zones themed around legal awareness, anti-narcotics efforts, cyber safety, and welfare, alongside interactive activities. Self-defense displays, a 'Spot the Scam' challenge, and engaging attractions like the 'Delhi Police Uncle' mascot significantly boosted visitor interaction. The event concluded with demonstrations from the canine squad and performances by the Delhi Police Band, concluding their digital outreach drive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

